Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:16 am
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:16 am
WATCH: Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom’s #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pepsi recently launched the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new song “Sohna Tu,” which features music sensations Taha Malik, Aima Baig, HYDR, Javed Bashir, and Rozeo, and showbiz stars have enthusiastically accepted the challenge and shared their moves on social media.

Following the challenge actors, Srha Asgr & Rabya Kulsoom dropped their dance video and just took the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan to a whole other level.

Take a look:

The dance queens individually shared their dance challenge video and wrote, “We found no other way better than attempting the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge on our most favorite number these days, Sohna Tu – presenting to you Danceography’s latest! Had a ball of a time doing this after ages.”

Popular actors Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt, Muneeb Butt, and Amar Khan also accepted the dance challenge and shake her legs to the song ‘Sohna Tu‘ and left the internet stunned.

