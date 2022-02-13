Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 07:12 pm
WATCH VIDEO: Dancing Woman Drops Dead In Son’s Arms During His Baarat

Baarat

A wedding procession (Baarat) in Rajasthan’s Alwar district turned tragic when the bridegroom’s mother collapsed and died while dancing. The 55-year-old Neelam was dancing to the DJ’s melodies during her son’s wedding procession when she collapsed unexpectedly, according to a video that went viral on social media.

Her son, bridegroom Neeraj, dashed to her aid. She was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor pronounced Neelam dead.

According to media sources, the event occurred on February 3, while Neeraj’s marriage procession was leaving his home in Chikani for his wedding the next day in Kishangarh Bas in Alwar district.

According to family members, Neelam danced for barely 20 seconds while clutching her son’s hand before having a heart attack. According to family relatives, the deceased had pre-existing heart problems and was taking medicine for them. After the incident, the family that was preparing to celebrate was left in mourning.

 

