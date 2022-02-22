WATCH VIDEO: During her first royal engagement in Denmark, Kate Middleton prefers the slide over the stairs

During her first engagement of her Denmark tour on Tuesday, Kate Middleton chose the slide over the stairs at the Lego Foundation Play Lab.

Thousands of people have viewed a video showing the Duchess of Cambridge arriving in style at the Lego Foundation Playlab by utilising the slider instead of the stairs. Fans of the royal family are sharing the video on social media.

#DuchessofCambridge arriving in style at the Lego foundation playlab in #Copenhagen 😀🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/mUa3RcgVs4 — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) February 22, 2022

Kate Middleton’s first engagement on a two-day trip to Denmark was a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Earlier, Kate Middleton was greeted by the British ambassador upon her arrival.

“For some reason Kensington Palace was cautious about giving out Kate’s wardrobe specifics today – it’s occurred a few times recently – but as the fashionistas have observed, she’s wearing a Zara blazer she wore at the England v Germany Euro 2020 game,” writes royal correspondent Richard Palmer.