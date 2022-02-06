Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 11:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: French Dancers Nail The Hook Step to Kacha Badam Song 

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 11:26 pm
Kacha Badam Song 

WATCH VIDEO: French Dancers Nail The Hook Step to Kacha Badam Song 

The viral Kacha Badam song movement has drawn individuals from all around the world, not only India. The song has won the hearts of netizens from all over the world, from a Korean mother-daughter duet to a Portuguese father-daughter combo and the United States’ Ricky Pond. Another video of French dancers dancing to the song has emerged, which has impressed Indians.

Jika, a French dancer, is seen in the video pulling off an explosive dance performance and those perfectly synchronised steps with his companions. Jika may be seen in colourful attire and goggles hitting the hook step of the song with ease and accuracy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jika (@jikamanu)

The video, which was shared three days ago, has gone viral, with over 41,000 likes, and Indians were simply blown away by their performance. “So cool buddy,” one user wrote, while another added, “You are just toooooooo awesome!”

A few days ago, a West Bengal peanut seller went famous on social media after creating a highly catchy tune to sell his peanuts. A man identified as Bhuban Badyakar was seen in a video singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to entice customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat remixed the song, which became viral on Instagram. Actors and influencers from all over the world are creating dancing videos based on the iconic Bengali tune.

Read More

2 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Shashi Kapoor in one frame

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Zarnish Khan's dance video sets internet ablaze

Pakistani showbiz’s rising star Zarnish Khan has left her fans stunned with...
3 hours ago
Sharmila Tagore recalls old memories with the legend Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO - Ali Zafar pays heart-warming tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The death of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has upset admirers not...
3 hours ago
Dananeer Mobeen celebrates one-year of her viral video 'Pawrihoraihai'

Dananeer Mobeen is the popular pawri girl who rose to immense recognition...
4 hours ago
Hareem Farooq dazzles in a powder blue outfit, see photos

Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani film and drama actress, is known for her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

KK VS IU
4 mins ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 42-run against Karachi Kings | KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United won by 42-run against Karachi Kings in...
Samsung A52
7 mins ago
Samsung A52 price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and...
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi turn up the heat in mirror selfie
14 mins ago
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi turn up the heat in mirror selfie

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan's most adored...
India
1 hour ago
IND VS WI: India defeat West Indies by six-wicket

IND VS WI: India defeated West Indies by six-wicket in the first...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600