WATCH VIDEO: French Dancers Nail The Hook Step to Kacha Badam Song 

The viral Kacha Badam song movement has drawn individuals from all around the world, not only India. The song has won the hearts of netizens from all over the world, from a Korean mother-daughter duet to a Portuguese father-daughter combo and the United States’ Ricky Pond. Another video of French dancers dancing to the song has emerged, which has impressed Indians.

Jika, a French dancer, is seen in the video pulling off an explosive dance performance and those perfectly synchronised steps with his companions. Jika may be seen in colourful attire and goggles hitting the hook step of the song with ease and accuracy.

The video, which was shared three days ago, has gone viral, with over 41,000 likes, and Indians were simply blown away by their performance. “So cool buddy,” one user wrote, while another added, “You are just toooooooo awesome!”

A few days ago, a West Bengal peanut seller went famous on social media after creating a highly catchy tune to sell his peanuts. A man identified as Bhuban Badyakar was seen in a video singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to entice customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat remixed the song, which became viral on Instagram. Actors and influencers from all over the world are creating dancing videos based on the iconic Bengali tune.