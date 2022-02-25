Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:25 pm
Watch Video: In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in an unusual video 

Alumnus of 90210 AnnaLynne McCord has been labelled a ‘cringe’ after posting a weird video calling for peace to Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the Ukraine conflict.

The actress posted a video of herself reciting a spoken word poetry she wrote on Twitter on Thursday, shortly after Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine, which was blasted by the internet community for being ‘tone-deaf.’

“Dear Mr. Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry I wasn’t your mother. “If I had been a mother, you would have been so adored, cradled in the arms of blissful light,” McCord stated in the video.

“Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under the night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz)


She went on to say, “If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I’d have died to make you warm. … I’d have died to give you life. I know if I was your mother, that would be a start toward the awareness of what a powerful being of light you could be.”

The prose perplexed netizens, with many cynically remarking that it was exactly what was required to end a war.

“THIS WILL DEFINITELY STOP HIM!! YOU ARE SO STRONG AND BRAVE ANNALYNNE MCCORD,” quipped one Twitter user, while another wrote, “You’re gonna have to up your rhyme game if you tryna stop a war.”

Some also likened McCord’s video to Gal Gadot singing Imagine at the start of the pandemic. “Just sing ‘Imagine’ next time. It’s easier than whatever this is,” said one user, and another joked, “Gal Gadot’s crown just slipped a little.”

