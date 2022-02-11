WATCH VIDEO: MOST VIral Video of Aamir Liaquat with his wife Dania Shah

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

He took his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

Several videos of the newly married pair have been circulating on social media since the announcement.

In the most recent video, the couple can be seen cuddling up while a romantic Bollywood song plays in the background.

آپ اندازہ کریں یہ صاحب ایک زمانے میں قوم کو اسلام سکھاتے تھے عالم اسلام کی بااثر شخصیات میں شامل تھے پرویز مشرف الطاف حسین اور عمران خان کی کابینہ پارٹی اور صحافت میں رہے لوگوں نے ہزاروں ووٹ دیکر منتخب کیا یہ عالم آن لائن نہیں جہالت آن لائن ہے pic.twitter.com/BBp4y1Yxtz — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) February 10, 2022

The video elicited mixed reactions from netizens, with some criticising him and others supporting him. Users also commented on Liaquat’s earlier appearance on television as a religious expert, as well as his “change.”

Liaquat has become a popular topic on social media, with the hashtag #amirliaquat trending on Twitter.