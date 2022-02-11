Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Wins the Kacha Badam Dance Challenge

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:48 pm
Kacha Badam

WATCH VIDEO: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Wins the Kacha Badam Dance Challenge

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya added his own spin to the viral Kacha Badam song, and it has gone viral. Ganesh Acharya’s most recent hit song was Oo Antava from the Telugu film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun. Among the netizens and influencers was Ganesh Acharya, who confidently accepted and mastered the Kacha Badam dance challenge.

Ganesh Acharya shared the video on Instagram with the description, “Trying to match current trends in my style!!” So far, the video has received over 7.1 lakh likes. Ganesh Acharya may be seen in the video dancing expertly with background dancers to a Bengali tune using his own new techniques.

A few days ago, a West Bengal peanut seller went famous on social media after creating a highly catchy tune to sell his peanuts. A man identified as Bhuban Badyakar was seen in a video singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to entice customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat remixed the song, which became viral on Instagram. Actors and influencers from all over the world are creating dancing videos based on the iconic Bengali tune.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ganesh Acharya (@ganeshacharyaa)

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Prince William welcomed by royal fans at Dubai Expo

During his visit to Dubai's World Expo, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry has been labelled a 'grand-master chess player.'

Prince Harry has been branded a "grand-master chess player" because he appears...
1 hour ago
The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not 'tolerate' divorce

Long before the two brothers married, the Queen reportedly informed Prince William...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's 'foot-stamping rant' has upset Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton was reportedly "very disturbed" by Meghan Markle's "foot-stamping rant" toward...
2 hours ago
With a career move, Prince Harry has 'discovered new methods to make money.'

By becoming a health guru, Prince Harry is reported to have discovered...
2 hours ago
The Queen's choice to appoint Camilla as Queen may have a negative impact on royal popularity, report

Experts are concerned that Queen Elizabeth's decision to promote Camilla as the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 7 Points Table 2022
8 mins ago
Points table PSL 7 today | Latest PSL 2022 Points table updated [February 2022]

PSL  7 Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Lahore Qalandars in...
Coast Guard
11 mins ago
Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her own baby according to postpartum report

A US Coast Guard mother was convicted guilty of murdering her five-month-old...
16 mins ago
Ban on Hijab: India’s SC declines urgent hearing on petition challenging Karnataka HC order

In India, the Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing of...
18 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha dances to the song ‘Kacha Badam,’

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha performs a dance to the song 'Kacha...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600