WATCH VIDEO: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Wins the Kacha Badam Dance Challenge

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya added his own spin to the viral Kacha Badam song, and it has gone viral. Ganesh Acharya’s most recent hit song was Oo Antava from the Telugu film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun. Among the netizens and influencers was Ganesh Acharya, who confidently accepted and mastered the Kacha Badam dance challenge.

Ganesh Acharya shared the video on Instagram with the description, “Trying to match current trends in my style!!” So far, the video has received over 7.1 lakh likes. Ganesh Acharya may be seen in the video dancing expertly with background dancers to a Bengali tune using his own new techniques.

A few days ago, a West Bengal peanut seller went famous on social media after creating a highly catchy tune to sell his peanuts. A man identified as Bhuban Badyakar was seen in a video singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to entice customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat remixed the song, which became viral on Instagram. Actors and influencers from all over the world are creating dancing videos based on the iconic Bengali tune.