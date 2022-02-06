Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 09:06 pm
WATCH: Zarnish Khan’s dance video sets internet ablaze

Pakistani showbiz’s rising star Zarnish Khan has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves at a recent Mehendi function.

The Ye Dil Mera actress wore an olive green sleeveless lehnga choli for the mehndi event. Zarnish Khan set the stage on fire as she danced her heart out to a superhit song “Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya.”

Have a look:

Here we have some more collections from the Mehendi function. The pictures and videos are doing rounds all over the internet and left fans swooning over her beauty. Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

