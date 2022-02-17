‘We Discovered a Superbrain,’ Kristen Stewart says of her screenwriter fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is juggling work and pleasure with ease.

In Vanity Fair’s 28th annual Hollywood issue, the Oscar-nominated Spencer actress, 31, opens up about her relationship with fiancée Dylan Meyer, saying that the two are now working on a TV programme together.

“We discovered a superbrain,” Stewart remarked of co-writing the first episode in less than two weeks. “She’s a truly excellent f—-ing screenwriter.”

That doesn’t imply the procedure was easy to begin. “You don’t want that to have an impact on your great relationship,” Stewart said of working with Meyer.

At the end of the day, the actress told VF, “I adore being engaged.” “It’s distinct… I’m just overjoyed and grateful.”

“We met years ago and then sort of re-met before the pandemic. And we got engaged — I guess it’s still the pandemic, so yes, I guess it’s a pandemic engagement,” Stewart said. “But it wasn’t at the height, it wasn’t full lockdown,” the Twilight actress continued. She added, “We were kind of moving about the world a little more freely at the time. We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now so I’m thankful for that.”