Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
‘We have unfinished business,’ says Piers Morgan, who wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on his new show

Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has voiced his wish to meet down with Meghan Markle, inviting her to be his first guest on his fresh new show since the two ‘have some unfinished business.’

As he prepares for a new TalkTV show, the former Good Morning Britain (GBM) anchor has dared to host Meghan Markle.

Morgan has now invited Meghan to appear on his show, as he told Sky News Australia: “Fundamentally, I want the show to serve as a forum for free expression and debate. And the right for people to get on and express themselves without being embarrassed or cancelled – because that is the path back to society.”

The outspoken TV host went on to say: “If Meghan Markle is watching – and I know she is – if you want to be my first guest, we have some unfinished business. I’m readily available.”

Piers Morgan left ITV’s breakfast show last year after a spat with GMB co-star Alex Beresford over his reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise interview with US TV personality Oprah Winfrey.

 

