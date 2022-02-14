‘We miss you Rambo,’ Erin Holland misses Ramiz Raja in the commentary box

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket presenter, has once again stolen the show by posting images on social media while sitting on a traditional rickshaw at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Since arriving in Pakistan for the PSL, Erin Holland has been stealing fans’ hearts by channelling her inner ‘desi girl.’

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who was a professional commentator before taking on the presidency, has commended Erin Holland for her outstanding effort during Pakistan Super League 7.

PCB Chairman remarked on Twitter after releasing a video of Erin discussing the ground conditions while riding in a rickshaw, “Happy anniversary. Erin, this is one of your best. Thank you for adding to the value of PSL. Have a safe journey.“

#happy https://t.co/ujXme3rSKB of your best Erin! Thanks for adding value to HBLPSL. Have a great ride ⁦@erinvholland⁩ pic.twitter.com/ixVbOMLCI8 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 14, 2022

Erin called Ramiz by his nickname, Rambo, stated that she and the other commentators miss him in the commentary box.