‘We should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas,’ says Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah is frequently in the news for her strong stance on social concerns, and for good cause. The Parizaad actress is known for her outspokenness on social issues in the country, and this time she has focused on a prominent tendency in Indian society: ‘cousin marriages.’

The diva recently took to Twitter to encourage the media and artists to stop promoting cousin marriages in Pakistani dramas because it produces a slew of health problems in children. Shah urged the media to refrain from showing such practices on-screen, listing the ailments that manifest in children created through cousin marriage.

“As artists and creators, we should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas. Generations of cousin marriages have resulted in countless health issues and birth defects in children, such as Thalassemia and learning disabilities. Let’s take this seriously,” she wrote.

It should be noted that Thalassemia is recognized to be a big problem in Pakistan, with millions of children suffering from it as a result of cousin marriages.

