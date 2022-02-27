Wendy Williams raises concerns after failing to attend doctor’s appointments

Wendy Williams’ health issues have worried close friends, as she avoids doctor visits and maintains radio silence.

While speaking with Page Six, a longtime friend of Williams expressed their concerns.

“Wendy is missing her medical appointments in Florida,” the outlet reports. People are concerned about Wendy and her well-being… We want Wendy to return to New York City so she can get back on track.”

This claim comes just days after Williams filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank for control of her assets and finances.

According to prior bank claims, the bank believes Williams is “of unsound mind” and has been advised to withhold access to her accounts on the advice of her former financial advisor.

To add to the bad news, Williams’ regular guest host Sherri Shepard has been given the keys to the kingdom and will be taking over the timeslot in her place.

“A lot of people are concerned about Wendy right now,” an insider close to The Post said, “but it appears that things are getting worse.”

“Wendy is pissed right now. You have to understand her talk show was pretty much all she had. It was her passion, so now what?”