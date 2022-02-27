Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 03:53 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Wendy Williams raises concerns after failing to attend doctor’s appointments

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 03:53 pm
Wendy William

Wendy Williams raises concerns after failing to attend doctor’s appointments

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Wendy Williams’ health issues have worried close friends, as she avoids doctor visits and maintains radio silence.

While speaking with Page Six, a longtime friend of Williams expressed their concerns.

“Wendy is missing her medical appointments in Florida,” the outlet reports. People are concerned about Wendy and her well-being… We want Wendy to return to New York City so she can get back on track.”

This claim comes just days after Williams filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank for control of her assets and finances.

This claim comes just days after Williams filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank for control of her assets and finances.

According to prior bank claims, the bank believes Williams is “of unsound mind” and has been advised to withhold access to her accounts on the advice of her former financial advisor.

To add to the bad news, Williams’ regular guest host Sherri Shepard has been given the keys to the kingdom and will be taking over the timeslot in her place.

“A lot of people are concerned about Wendy right now,” an insider close to The Post said, “but it appears that things are getting worse.”

“Wendy is pissed right now. You have to understand her talk show was pretty much all she had. It was her passion, so now what?”

Read More

6 hours ago
Uncharted

You may or may not have played the game, but Uncharted caters...
6 hours ago
People versus celebrities: Where does one draw the line

Becoming a journalist requires developing an unbiased point of view on most...
7 hours ago
Saji Gul: The man with the golden pen

Meet Saji Gul, one of the most prolific writers of the modern...
7 hours ago
Dry, damaged, frizzy hair? Not anymore!

Karachi: Sometimes we can't help but get worried about hair fall after...
7 hours ago
Benefits of drinking water

Lahore: The human body consists of 60 percent water and this scientific...
7 hours ago
Rising stars of the modelling world

Fatima Hasan From being an influencer to an all-time model to being...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Linda Evangelista
4 mins ago
Linda Evangelista removes her mask for the first time since discussing botched surgery

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, doesn't want to hide anymore and was...
5 mins ago
‘We’ve come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on...
Geopolitics to geoeconomics
32 mins ago
FM Qureshi slams India for double standard in UNSC voting against Ukraine attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday slammed India for its hypocrisy...
55 mins ago
Today is day of complete revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said 'today is...
Adsence Ad 300X600