Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:33 pm
Wendy Williams slams a ‘disgruntled’ advisor, accusing her of having a ‘unsound mind.’

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams slams her ‘disgruntled’ advisor for labelling her as having a ‘unsound mind.’

Williams chastised her former advisor for issuing a risky message and alluded to Wells Fargo’s choice to heed his warning.

“This request for relief arises from, among other things, Wells Fargo’s failure and refusal to reopen my personal, business, deferred compensation, and investment accounts and unfreeze my financial assets, which has caused and is causing imminent and irreparable financial harm to myself, my family, and my business,” she explained in a court document obtained by Page Six.

“For more than two weeks, Wells Fargo has repeatedly denied my requests to access my financial assets, which total over several million dollars.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “I have submitted multiple written requests to Wells Fargo and I have visited various Wells Fargo branches in the South Florida area in an effort to resolve this matter outside of the courtroom.”

 

