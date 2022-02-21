Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Feb, 2022. 12:54 pm
What Happens in the Euphoria Season 2 Finale ? A Look at the Most Outlandish Fan Theories

Euphoria Season 2

What Happens in the Season 2 Finale of ‘Euphoria’? A Look at the Most Outlandish Fan Theories

Viewers of Euphoria are well aware that East Highland High School is rife with adolescent drug addicts and dysfunctional relationships. However, as the HBO show’s second season comes to a close, there are still many unanswered mysteries.

The sitcom, created by Sam Levinson and produced by Drake and Future, premiered its first season in June 2019. Fans were immediately immersed in the lives of Rue Bennett (Zendaya) and her friends as they cope with addiction, mental health, sexuality, and love, among other challenges. Viewers appreciated the series from the start for its emotional depiction of real-world issues.

“It’s been very, very special,” Zendaya told Vogue Australia in February 2020, about the fan reaction to the show. “I think the most special thing is when people come up and say: ‘Hey, I really needed that.’ Or: ‘That was my story and I just want to say thank you.’ The fact that the story was so personal and that it couldn’t have been written by anyone who hadn’t lived it, people are going to respond to it.”

The Disney Channel alum went on to praise Levinson for creating a show that “put words to feelings that people have a tough time being able to articulate.”

“I’m just really lucky that I was able to be a part of that tale and really humanise what Rue is going through, which I think a lot of people have gone through or are going through,” she continued. Every time someone tells me how much the show meant to them, it warms my heart — because it indicates we’re doing something right.”

 

 

