What’s New!

13th Feb, 2022. 09:16 am
Atif Aslam to collaborate with Adnan Qazi for his new song

It has been a great year so far for Atif Aslam, he’s stepped into acting, he’s giving us back to back hit songs and he’s recently roped in Adnan Qazi to direct his new music video. Qazi, who is also known as the power house of creativity in direction, has already shown his excellence in recent past music videos of a variety of A-listed Pakistani singers. The news was made public by Qazi himself, and it’s gotten everyone guessing what genre the new song will be. The collaboration of the two stars promises a treat for the eyes and ears. Last seen singing the PSL anthem and his music video for Ajnabi featuring Mahira Khan, the singer is said to be sporting a brand new avatar for this upcoming music video and fans are excited!

 

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori becomes the fastest Coke Studio song to hit a million views

Coke Studio’s season 14 has quickly become a household name this year, releasing one banger after another, experimenting with different genres and giving us singer-collabs we’d never seen before. It’s latest release, Pasoori which features Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has become the fastest song to hit a million views this year. The number with its gentle rhythm ad melody will take you to a happy place and will grow on you like an ear worm, the message of this folky tune however did not come from a happy place, and it was rather borne from frustration. And ever since the song released, people have been taking it to their social media accounts to laud the song and the talented singers.

 

 

 

1 hour ago
Do’s and Dont’s of Date Night

Dating makes you want to die. It’s messy, anxiety-inducing, and give you...
1 hour ago
Can you own a meme?

We all remember a few months ago when the meme “friendship with...
2 hours ago
5 makeup essentials everyone needs

Makeup helps boost confidence and there is no doubt in that. Just...
2 hours ago
How husbands can play their part during Pregnancy: Advice for Dads-to-be

Expecting mothers, particularly with their first child, seem to be more stressed...
2 hours ago
Fashion Killas - Celebrity Couples Edition

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain The couple grabbed everyone’s attention with not...
2 hours ago
Luxury houses adopt greener pastures amid environmental scandals

In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to...

industrial zones
56 mins ago
Karachi’s crime-ridden, neglected industrial zones

KARACHI: Azan Naveed Ahmed, a mechanical engineer, had a very good job...
oil
58 mins ago
Oil on the boil

KARACHI: Rising geopolitical tension, fears of supply disruption and a surge in...
bitcoin
1 hour ago
US couple behind record bitcoin haul

WASHINGTON: She’s accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen bitcoin with...
hot stocks
1 hour ago
Hot stocks

Amreli Steels expects 10% growth in FY22 The management of Amreli Steels...
