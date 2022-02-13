What’s New!

Atif Aslam to collaborate with Adnan Qazi for his new song

It has been a great year so far for Atif Aslam, he’s stepped into acting, he’s giving us back to back hit songs and he’s recently roped in Adnan Qazi to direct his new music video. Qazi, who is also known as the power house of creativity in direction, has already shown his excellence in recent past music videos of a variety of A-listed Pakistani singers. The news was made public by Qazi himself, and it’s gotten everyone guessing what genre the new song will be. The collaboration of the two stars promises a treat for the eyes and ears. Last seen singing the PSL anthem and his music video for Ajnabi featuring Mahira Khan, the singer is said to be sporting a brand new avatar for this upcoming music video and fans are excited!

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori becomes the fastest Coke Studio song to hit a million views

Coke Studio’s season 14 has quickly become a household name this year, releasing one banger after another, experimenting with different genres and giving us singer-collabs we’d never seen before. It’s latest release, Pasoori which features Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has become the fastest song to hit a million views this year. The number with its gentle rhythm ad melody will take you to a happy place and will grow on you like an ear worm, the message of this folky tune however did not come from a happy place, and it was rather borne from frustration. And ever since the song released, people have been taking it to their social media accounts to laud the song and the talented singers.