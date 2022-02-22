WhatsApp continues to improve its voice note feature

According to WABetainfo, Meta-owned messaging company WhatsApp is making some changes to its voice note feature for its Android version.

However, the enhanced feature only works on voice notes that have been forwarded.

What’s new?

Color: When users forward a note or a sound clip, the voice note icon, which is normally yellow, will now be orange.

Distinct icons: To distinguish between transmitted voice notes and audio files, WhatsApp will now use different icons.

Voice waveforms: Forwarded voice notes will now include voice waveforms, but only if they were recorded using the version of WhatsApp that supports the functionality.

Playback speed: As we all know, WhatsApp just included new options for voice note playback speed. This capability will be accessible for forwarded voice notes in the newest development, however it will not be available for audio files.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, will soon make it available for both iOS and Android.