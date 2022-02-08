When did Queen decided ‘ to make Camilla the next queen when Charles becomes king

Camilla was apparently chosen as the next queen by the Queen five years ago.

The monarch stated in a statement honouring her 70th year on the throne yesterday that she wants Camilla to take on the title of Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

Some observers called the action “exceptional,” believing she would continue the pattern with the title of “Princess Consort.”

According to a senior royal source, this is not the first time Her Majesty has given her permission for the duchess to take on the position.

According to the source, the Queen gave her approval five years ago for Charles to address his wife as “Queen Camila” at his coronation.

Her Majesty stated in a public statement to honour her 70th year on the throne that she intends Camilla to be known as “Queen Consort” after Charles’ coronation ( Image: AFP)

Following the Queen’s announcement over the weekend, it was also rumoured that Camilla will inherit the Queen Mother’s magnificent 1937 crown.

The crown’s most notable feature is the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond, which originated in India and is set in platinum.

Camila’s blessings this week are a far cry from her complicated relationship with the Queen in previous years.

Her Majesty once referred to Camilla as “that nasty lady,” and she despised her for interfering in Prince Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana.

However, the Queen’s contempt has cooled in recent years, and insiders say she has been actively grooming the Duchess for her new job.