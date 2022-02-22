Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:13 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

When Mahira Khan felt overwhelmed on comparisons with Sridevi

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:13 pm
Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan in Hum kahan kay sachay thay

When Mahira Khan was enjoying the glory of the latest episode of her hit drama series Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. The Raees diva has received a lot of appreciation for her performance as Mehreen in Farooq Rind’s film.

Netizens have been appreciating the Humsafar star, Mahira Khan for her performance in the jail sequences.

Sridevi’s performance in the Bollywood film Gumrah, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, was compared by a social media influencer.

The Sadqay Tumharay actor had responded back with an overwhelming note.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is WhatsApp-Image-2021-10-07-at-2.19.43-PM-576x1024.jpeg

Read More

39 mins ago
The Queen is seeking for someone to manage her finances, and the salary is £100,000 per year

The Queen is looking for someone to manage her finances, and the...
47 mins ago
Heropanti 2 to release on April 29, 2022!

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite onscreen for the second time...
50 mins ago
'We should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas,' says Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah is frequently in the news for her strong stance on...
53 mins ago
PHOTOS: Drake having a good time at The Weeknd's birthday event

Over the weekend, Drake made sure that his pal The Weeknd had...
54 mins ago
Star kids in one frame! BFF Suhana Khan ‘sneaks’ in

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrity children. Khushi, the...
58 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian had her fiancé Travis Barker's initials custom-made

Kourtney Kardashian's love for her fiancé Travis Barker is turning the town...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China urges Australia to stop making provocations: spokesperson
1 min ago
China urges Australia to stop making provocations: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday...
Pregnant
3 mins ago
Viral: Pregnant Woman grooves to Alia’s Dholida song, Shows off Her Baby Bump

Abbey can be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida while...
Mahhi Vij
7 mins ago
Mahhi Vij shares throwback photo of her Christian wedding with Jay

The prominent television pair Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are celebrating a...
14 mins ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600