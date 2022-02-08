When Prince Charles becomes King, he will move to Buckingham Palace

According to a royal insider, Prince Charles “will absolutely” live in Buckingham Palace when he becomes King.

With plans for Charles to reduce the royal family’s size, it was expected that Buckingham Palace would be a working hub with no royals living there.

However, a royal insider told the Daily Mail that the Palace has significance and that there is “no doubt” about him residing there.

“Buckingham Palace is a visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation’s capital,” said the source.

“In HRH’s opinion, you need a monarch at monarchy HQ.”

It is worth noting that Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are currently residing at Clarence House.