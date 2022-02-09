Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 07:11 pm
When Prince William used five hurtful words, Prince Harry ‘went crazy.’

Prince Harry apparently lost it after Prince William said five words that eventually strained their relationship.

The meeting occurred amid news of the Duke of Sussex’s engagement to Meghan Markle, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“Are you sure about this?” Prince William asked his brother, who had an inkling of worry about his brother’s connection.

As a result, Prince Harry was very insulted and as per a source, he “went crazy” over his brother’s harsh words.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry allegedly scolded Prince William, “You’re attempting to ruin this relationship before it’s even begun.”

Other sources suggest that when Meghan went to the UK, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “did not make her feel very welcome.”

“You have to keep in mind that Kate and Harry were always very close,” one insider remarked.

“It wasn’t so much a rivalry between the brothers as it was a competition over who would lead on their particular causes.”

