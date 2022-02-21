When Rhea Chakraborty goofed around with Sushant, ‘Miss you so much’

Earlier Rhea Chakraborty paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a flashback video. She posted one of her favorite memories of Sushant on Instagram on Friday, along with a heartfelt note.

Remembering Sushant, whom she dated, Rhea wrote: “Miss you so much”, and added a red heart to her caption. The video shows Rhea and Sushant goofing around in a gym before finally posing with each other for a photo. Both of them could be seen flashing the victory sign for the camera. Rhea set the video to Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here.

Check out the video here!

