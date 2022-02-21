Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:06 pm
When Rhea Chakraborty goofed around with Sushant, ‘Miss you so much’

Web Desk BOL News

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier Rhea Chakraborty paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a flashback video. She posted one of her favorite memories of Sushant on Instagram on Friday, along with a heartfelt note.

Remembering Sushant, whom she dated, Rhea wrote: “Miss you so much”, and added a red heart to her caption. The video shows Rhea and Sushant goofing around in a gym before finally posing with each other for a photo. Both of them could be seen flashing the victory sign for the camera. Rhea set the video to Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here.

Check out the video here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home, and Rhea was accused of money laundering and aiding and abetting her boyfriend’s suicide. Following that, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in connection to a drug-related case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

