When she becomes Queen Consort, the Duchess of Cornwall promises to honour her heartfelt commitment

The Duchess of Cornwall has pledged to continue supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence as Queen Consort.

Camilla, 74, said in an interview with Emma Barnett for Woman’s Hour and BBC Breakfast on Thursday that the Queen’s wish for her to be acknowledged as Queen Consort in the future was a “wonderful honour.”

The commitment was made at Clarence House, when Camilla was reunited with Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was murdered by her husband in 2010, and whose tale Camilla credits with motivating her work with domestic abuse victims.

Camilla said: “Of course it’s a great honour [becoming Queen Consort], it couldn’t be anything else. But it does help it. I’m going to keep up with these causes. You know, if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up mid-channel, I’m just going to keep going to try and help the likes of people like Diana… I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime.”

The Duchess, who has been raising awareness of the issue of domestic abuse for more than a decade, called for a “culture change” to tackle violence against women, with more needing to be done to teach respect at an early age.

“We do need to help culture change. And I think we have to start at the beginning, I think children at school have got to be taught respect,” she said.

“We have got to go back to the beginnings and just build up this idea that you have to have respect for human beings, it’s lack of respect. It’s treating women like chattels and people thinking they can get away with it. I’m sure a lot of people do it and think that there’s nothing wrong.”

Speaking about the impact that lockdown has had on domestic abuse, Camilla said: “I don’t think it’s got any better. I think the lockdown was terrible because people actually couldn’t escape. And you see the numbers have gone up. But on the other hand, I think it’s drawn a lot of people’s attention to it. I think it’s talked about much more now.”

The commitment was made at Clarence House, when Camilla was reunited with Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was murdered by her husband in 2010, and whose tale Camilla credits with motivating her work with domestic abuse victims.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” she said. “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Speaking about her mother-in-law’s milestone year, Camilla added: “It’s always lovely to have something happy to look forward to isn’t it? I mean, we’ve all been through hard times. We’ve all been locked away from our family and friends. And now we could all get together again and celebrate.”