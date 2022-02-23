Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:00 am
Who carried Covid-19 to the Queen?

According to a TV host, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive for Covid-19 just days after her husband Prince Charles did, has transferred the virus to the Queen.

Sunny Hostin went on to say that Camilla or Charles gave the Queen Covid. Because of the conspiracy idea, Whoopi Goldberg had to intervene when Sunny Hostin said the Duchess did not follow Covid guidelines while she was with the Queen.

“Prince Charles I guess was breathing all over her and gave her Covid. Now Camilla has Covid, maybe Camilla gave it to her.” Said Ms. Hostin Whoopi interjected: “Maybe she just got it in the air like everybody else.”

Sunny said, “Well, Camilla doesn’t follow rules of obligations of people that are married.”

“Stop, stop, stop,” Goldberg said before the dialogue continued.

The diagnosis comes amid a rash of Covid infections among the royal family and the Queen’s Windsor Castle staff, with the Prince of Wales meeting the queen the week he tested positive and the Duchess of Cornwall isolating herself after getting the virus.

