Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:02 pm
Who is Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife Dania Shah?

Dania Shah

The rumours about Aamir Liaquat Hussain and Syeda Tuba’s divorce were not fresh. In reality, it had been making the rounds on social media since last year.

Syed Tuba, on the other hand, confirmed the rumours yesterday night by announcing her divorce from Aamir Liaqat.

The public was stunned by their abrupt divorce just as Aamir Liaqat announced his third marriage to an 18-year-old girl. People are now wondering who his third wife is and why the anchor married her.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife

Dania Shah

According to Aamir Liaquat his third wife’s name is Syeda Dania Shah, and she is 18 years old, . She comes from a Saraiki family in Lodhran and is attractive, charming, simple, and darling in character.

Liaqat’s separation from second wife

Tuba Aamir

Syeda Tuba and her Liaquat divorced Wednesday night, ending their four-year marriage.

After a squabble with Aamir Liaquat, Syeda Tuba stated on social media that she had filed for Khula (when the wife utilises her right to demand separation). “With a heavy heart, I’d like to make people aware of a change in my life.” “My close family and friends are aware that after a 14-month separation, it was clear that there was no prospect for reconciliation in sight, and I had to choose to remove Khullah from Court,” Tuba, 28, said in a statement Friday night.

 

The couple married in 2018, over his first wife Bushra’s resistance, with whom he has two children.

In 2020, his ex-first wife Bushra Iqbal stated that Aamir had divorced her, calling it the most “painful and horrific thing” that had ever happened to her and their children.

