Who is looking after the Queen Elizabeth while she is quarantined at Windsor Castle with COVID-19?

The Queen is presently being isolated at Windsor Castle after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but who is caring for the 95-year-old monarch?

Professor Sir Huw Thomas has served as Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen since 2014.

Last year, he was knighted and given the Insignia of a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

The Queen most likely wanted to personally thank Prof Sir Huw for his care of her and the royal family.

Prof Sir Huw, who is also a professor of gastrointestinal genetics at Imperial College London’s department of surgery and cancer, has previously expressed his gratitude for the honour.

Speaking at Imperial at the time of his knighthood, he said: “It’s been a busy couple of years in this role, so I feel very grateful to have been recognised for my service to date.”

He added: “You very much become part of that organisation and become the personal doctor to the principal people in it, who are patients just like other patients.

“With the pandemic, the key priority of the Medical Household is trying to make sure that the people under its care are kept safe.”

Concerns about the Queen’s health were first raised in October 2021, when she was admitted to the hospital for the first time in eight years.

Prof Sir Huw is thought to have recommended the head of state to take it easy after she undertook preliminary testing in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20, 2021.

In November, she was unable to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London due to a sprained back, and she was forced to withdraw at the last minute.

Following the Queen’s coronavirus diagnosis, Buckingham Palace stated that the queen is suffering from mild cold-like symptoms but plans to undertake minor duties at Windsor Castle for the next week.

Professor Sir Huw has also assisted in the delivery of some of the Royal Family’s younger members.

He worked alongside Guy Thorpe-Beeston, surgeon gynaecologist to the royal family, and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, surgeon gynaecologist to the Queen, to care for the Duchess of Cambridge when she gave birth to daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015 and youngest son Prince Louis in 2018.