Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Who is looking after the Queen Elizabeth while she is quarantined at Windsor Castle with COVID-19?

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:18 pm
Queen Elizabeth

Who is looking after the Queen Elizabeth while she is quarantined at Windsor Castle with COVID-19?

The Queen is presently being isolated at Windsor Castle after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but who is caring for the 95-year-old monarch?

Professor Sir Huw Thomas has served as Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen since 2014.

Last year, he was knighted and given the Insignia of a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

The Queen most likely wanted to personally thank Prof Sir Huw for his care of her and the royal family.

Prof Sir Huw, who is also a professor of gastrointestinal genetics at Imperial College London’s department of surgery and cancer, has previously expressed his gratitude for the honour.

Speaking at Imperial at the time of his knighthood, he said: “It’s been a busy couple of years in this role, so I feel very grateful to have been recognised for my service to date.”

He added: “You very much become part of that organisation and become the personal doctor to the principal people in it, who are patients just like other patients.

“With the pandemic, the key priority of the Medical Household is trying to make sure that the people under its care are kept safe.”

Concerns about the Queen’s health were first raised in October 2021, when she was admitted to the hospital for the first time in eight years.

Prof Sir Huw is thought to have recommended the head of state to take it easy after she undertook preliminary testing in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20, 2021.

In November, she was unable to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London due to a sprained back, and she was forced to withdraw at the last minute.

Following the Queen’s coronavirus diagnosis, Buckingham Palace stated that the queen is suffering from mild cold-like symptoms but plans to undertake minor duties at Windsor Castle for the next week.

Professor Sir Huw has also assisted in the delivery of some of the Royal Family’s younger members.

He worked alongside Guy Thorpe-Beeston, surgeon gynaecologist to the royal family, and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, surgeon gynaecologist to the Queen, to care for the Duchess of Cambridge when she gave birth to daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015 and youngest son Prince Louis in 2018.

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Ali Noor denies all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him

Pakistani singer Ali Noor said on Monday that he denies "all allegations...
2 hours ago
Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a movie office smash....
2 hours ago
Sweden's Princess Madeleine returns to Instagram to mark a special occasion

On Sunday, Princess Madeleine of Sweden made her first Instagram post of...
2 hours ago
From Guru to Devdas, 4 milestones in Aishwarya Rai’s career

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of Hindi cinema’s most well-known...
2 hours ago
Gehraiyaan’s director reveals he received abusive emails

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after...
2 hours ago
WATCH: A bride doing push-ups in her bridal outfit goes viral

The video of a bride doing push-ups in her heavy bridal gown...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

New freight train connection runs between Germany and China
27 mins ago
New freight train connection runs between Germany and China

BERLIN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A new freight train connection of around...
27 mins ago
Meesha’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance dismissed  

Dismissing applications of singer Meesha Shafi and another seeking permanent exemption from...
Samsung Galaxy A52
33 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and...
Ben Dunk
51 mins ago
PAK vs AUS: ‘challenge for Pakistan is they actually haven’t played much international cricket at home,’ says Ben Dunk

PAK vs AUS: Ben Dunk, a hard-hitting batsman, believes that playing away...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600