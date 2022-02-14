Who sent this Valentine’s Day gift to Shaheen Shah Afridi?

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a popular Pakistani cricketer, received an adorable Valentine’s Day present. After the match against the Quetta Gladiators, the Lahore Qalandars captain received gifts from his soon-to-be wife, Aqsa Afridi.

Today is Valentine’s Day, and the PSL player also spread love and marked his Valentine’s with this beautiful post. He turned to Instagram to share his wonderful moment.

Shaheen turned to social media shortly after his outstanding performance against the Quetta Gladiators to showcase the gifts he received from someone special. The quick bowler received a lovely arrangement of red roses and flowers, along with a message wishing him a “Happy Valentine’s Day.” Fans are marvelling at Shaheen’s sweet gesture, particularly after he scribbled a touching letter for his special someone.

“Thank you, my love,” He wrote along with the video.

