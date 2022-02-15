Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:29 pm
Who will be distributing the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes? Find Out

Queen

This week marks the 14th edition of the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes, which were established in 1993.

Representatives from 21 UK universities and colleges will attend the Queen’s Anniversary Prize presentation at St James’s Palace.

The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes, granted every two years by the Queen, are the highest national honour in UK further and higher education.

The awards honour achievement, innovation, and public benefit, according to Buckingham Palace. The awardees have been recognised for their contributions in a variety of disciplines.

