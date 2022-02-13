Who won big at the BRIT Music Awards?

Presented at the 02 arena in London on Tuesday (Feb 8), the music fraternity witnessed the 42nd BRIT Music Awards where Adele won big taking home three awards at the ceremony. The event was hosted by Mo Gilligan for the first time, and it was also the first time that the show did not hand out trophies in gendered categories. Instead, they were replaced by gender-neutral categories such as Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year.

Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave led the nominations going into the night with four nods each. All of the aforementioned artists were in the running for Artist Of The Year, alongside Sam Fender, with Adele taking home the trophy. She also picked up the awards for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

This year’s BRIT Awards nominations list features the most female nominees in over a decade. Across the 13 categories, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated – just a few short of the 22 female acts who were given nods in 2010. Here’s who won at the ceremony:

Artist of the year

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Adele – winner

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice – winner

BRITs Rising Star

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Holly Humberstone – winner

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’

Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’

Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’

Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’

KSI – ‘Holiday’

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’

Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz – winner

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele – ’30’ – winner

Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender – winner

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave – winner

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill – winner

Calvin Harros

Fred again…

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele

Dua Lipa – winner

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish – winner

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak – winner

The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’

Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – winner

Polo G – ‘Rapstar’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

Songwriter of the Year

Ed Sheeran – winner

Producer of the Year

Inflo – winner