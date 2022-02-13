Who won big at the BRIT Music Awards?
Presented at the 02 arena in London on Tuesday (Feb 8), the music fraternity witnessed the 42nd BRIT Music Awards where Adele won big taking home three awards at the ceremony. The event was hosted by Mo Gilligan for the first time, and it was also the first time that the show did not hand out trophies in gendered categories. Instead, they were replaced by gender-neutral categories such as Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year.
Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave led the nominations going into the night with four nods each. All of the aforementioned artists were in the running for Artist Of The Year, alongside Sam Fender, with Adele taking home the trophy. She also picked up the awards for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year.
This year’s BRIT Awards nominations list features the most female nominees in over a decade. Across the 13 categories, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated – just a few short of the 22 female acts who were given nods in 2010. Here’s who won at the ceremony:
Artist of the year
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Adele – winner
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice – winner
BRITs Rising Star
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Holly Humberstone – winner
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’
Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’
Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’
Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’
Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’
KSI – ‘Holiday’
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’
Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’
Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz – winner
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album of the Year
Adele – ’30’ – winner
Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
Ed Sheeran – ‘=’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Best Rock/Alternative Act
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender – winner
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave – winner
Ghetts
Little Simz
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill – winner
Calvin Harros
Fred again…
Joel Corry
Raye
Best Pop/R&B Act
Adele
Dua Lipa – winner
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish – winner
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak – winner
The War On Drugs
International Song of the Year
ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’
Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’
Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – winner
Polo G – ‘Rapstar’
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’
Songwriter of the Year
Ed Sheeran – winner
Producer of the Year
Inflo – winner
