Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 06:26 pm
Whoopi Goldberg rejoins The View after two weeks of suspend

Web Desk BOL News

Whoopi Goldberg makes a comeback on The View. The show’s co-host had been suspended due to her harsh remarks regarding the Holocaust. And her insistence that it was not about race because Jews were also white, according to her. Because of her derogatory remarks, the Sister Act actress was suspended for two weeks.

Read more: Whoopi Goldberg suspended from her show ‘The View’

Goldberg kicked off the show by saying, “Yes, I’m back, and we’re going to keep having difficult discussions.” And partly because it’s what we were hired to do.” Goldberg went on to say, “And, as I previously stated, it is not always pretty, nor is it always what other people want to hear. But it is an honor to be seated at this table and to be able to conduct these important discussions. They are vital to us as a nation, and even more so to us as individuals.”

“There’s something kind of fantastic about being on a program like this because we are ‘The View.’ So this is what we do, and sometimes we don’t do it as beautifully as we should,” Goldberg said. “It only takes five minutes to gather critical information about topics,” Goldberg added. And it is what we strive for on a daily basis.”

Read more: Sidney Poitier, first black actor to win Oscar dies at 94

Whoopi thanked those who kept an eye out for her and went on to say that she wants to thank everyone who reached out while she was away. She described it as “wonderful,” adding that she “listened to everything everyone had to say,” and was “very thankful.”

