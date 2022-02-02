Whoopi Goldberg suspended from her show ‘The View’

ABC News suspended “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks on Tuesday night, one day after she drew momentous reproach for incorrectly stating that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement, “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments”.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Godwin added. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

AS the controversy hit Godwin posted a statement, She apologized for her remarks.

“Yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night but I want you to hear it from me directly,” the comedian and actor said . “I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things.”

“I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said Tuesday on “The View.” “But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race.”

She continued, “Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”

Her comments concerned workers across ABC News . While some acknowledged her confession, others thought punitive action was necessary, according to conversations with employees.

However, Goldberg is no stranger to disagreement, she has made a number of comments throughout her 15 years on the program that have flashed reaction.

