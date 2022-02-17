Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Why did Meghan Markle opt out of attending the Super Bowl with Harry and Eugenie?

Meghan Markle

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Prince Andrew’s daughters, are among the few members of the Royal Family who remain friendly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry went to the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie on Sunday, leaving his wife and children at home.

According to an article published by mailplus during the Super Bowl, Andrew’s daughter could be important intermediary in the challenging months and years ahead.

British TV personality Richard Eden commented on Meghan’s absence from the stadium, saying, “With the benefit of hindsight, it’s intriguing that Meghan chose not to attend the Superbowl with Eugenie just days before Prince Andrew’s settlement was disclosed.”

He was referring to Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre’s out-of-court financial settlement.

 

