Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 07:19 pm
Why Does the Queen Elizabeth Carries a Pack of Blood While Travelling?

Queen Elizabeth

When it comes to international travel, Queen Elizabeth II is always prepared for anything.

The intensity of the preparations, however, goes above and beyond as it was revealed that the Firm goes to considerable measures to protect the Queen’s safety from any unanticipated risk.

Queen Elizabeth II is always prepared for the unexpected.

Carrying a personal pack of her own blood is part of this.

Understandably, having visited 130 countries during her reign, the Firm has always assured that there would be no incident if the country of visit did not have a trustworthy blood supply.

As a result, if the Queen requires an emergency blood transfusion, her doctor, who travels with her and is always nearby, will be able to provide it without delay.

Furthermore, the Queen’s doctor is believed to constantly carry a hefty medical bag carrying a mobile defibrillator and emergency drugs, according to the Daily Telegraph.

 

 

