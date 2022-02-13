Why media training is a must for celebs!

Given recent times, celebrities and influencers have become a valuable commodity to not just the entertainment industry but various other platforms. Celebrities have become marketable brands in their own selves so much so that now big brands need their names attached to their product to earn customers trust. For example, if Ayeza Khan, Faysal Quraishi, and Fahad Mustafa sell toilet cleaners with no questions asked, and Mahira Khan promotes hair depilating creams with all her might, it leads the customers to believe that the product being marketed comes from the finest of craftsmen and is something they definitely need. This is only because of the love and faith the fans have in these celebrities – the very fans who fall in love with their favourite artist, actor, singer or public figure because of who they are, or who they think they are. Thanks to various social media platforms, we have constant exposure to anyone and everyone’s day to day life. When coming into the public eye, from a celebrity’s point of view, it’s not as easy as one may think. There’s quite a lot that goes into turning a celebrity into a full-fledged brand: what they have to post, say, or look like, and so much more that we don’t even realise. Media training is one of the most prominent aspects that come with the job, but unfortunately, not many celebrities opt for it.

Media training is a specialised form of communication between fans and the public figure themselves. It coaches them on how to understand their audience’s perspective, as well as viewpoints. Once their target audience is figured out, there is a specific vibe that they have to follow to build themselves as a brand that is worth the time. They need a reason to stand out from the rest and media training provides just that! But when it comes to our fraternity, it’s only controversy that beings them to light and a dire lack of brand building that is evident.

Media covers a vast range including interviews, social media posts, and being papped in public. Although to the viewers it does not seem like it, pretty much every move public figures make is planned out. They are prepared in the entertainment industry to share with the media only certain aspects of their lives. Celebrities know that media sources are always trying to get the latest scoop on them, so they become experts in knowing how to act in the media. It may upset a few of you to know that the celebrity you’ve idealised over the years is nothing like that in real life compared to what they seem to be on social media. But it makes sense because if there’s one thing that all public figures share, it’s that their lives seem to be perfect based on what we see in the media. Privacy matters for everyone so for the stars. Here we have a list of donts that need to be noticed by the celebs and after that the next step is to get enrolled in a course for media training!

The following/unfollowing spree

When you’re a celebrity in a cut-throat industry, there are bound to be several grudges amongst many. But following and then unfollowing in an attempt to show displeasure is a big no. If there’s some miscommunication or things that need to sort out, do it like mature adults, in private rather than dividing fandoms and attracting cyber-bullying from fans. This also gives birth to various rumours, for example, husband and wife unfollowing each other may hint of a seperation, unfollowing your spouse’s co-star out of nowhere may hint cheating, and while you may just have unfollowed people for your mental peace, the distress that you’ll be going through dealing with the rumours is far bigger than that.

Impulsive posting on important issues

With a vast number of followers comes to the great responsibility of influencing them, and with the ‘stan’ and ‘cancel’ culture on the rise, anything ruthless you post or say will lead to a meltdown from fans. Instead of embedding your misinformed opinions onto your followers, try educating yourself on the issue and then pick your side. And while you’re at it, try educating your followers on the topic too and encourage them to have their own opinion on certain issues. Celebrities often find themselves in hot waters with their hot takes and insensitive content that they post to their social media accounts. So next time you’re about to post that hot take, take a deep breath, calm yourself down and re-think !

Airing dirty laundry in public

Have a little something to sort out? Talk to them instead of taking a dig at them in public and finding yourselves in trouble. Fans love the artists they support and when you take a dig at their favourite artist, it will result in distasteful trolling, on both sides, so spare yourselves from the dilemma and talk it out rather than involving the entire country in your feud.

Fuelling the trolls

It’s only natural to have people who dislike you, we all have our haters, but it’s high time you stop replying to their messages. You’re only fueling up the monster that craves your attention and feeds on it. If you really want to tackle the haters, go to the cybercrime department and report them rather than encouraging more hate by giving them attention.

Blaming the media

While media promotes most of your work and help spread the word, the media can also critique your work. Bashing the media for their honest reviews or quick reporting (before you deleted the post) is not a good look!

Celebrities, like corporations, are living, breathing brands that need a carefully crafted PR strategy and reputation management which is why your PR team is your best friend, listen to them! You’ve hired them for a reason so stop going rogue on social media without their approval – until you really want to test their damage control skills. With so much at stake and money on the line, it’s high time that celebrities turn towards formal media training and become more aware of their audiences!