Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 03:13 am
Why Prince Philip was never called King

Prince Philip

Why Prince Philip was never called King

In a statement marking her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen stated her future desires for the Duchess of Cornwall to be acknowledged as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

But why wasn’t the monarch’s late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, made King Consort when his wife became Queen in 1952?

The term King Consort is rarely used because most monarchs do not have official norms governing the style of a female monarch’s husband. As a result, the title of King is only given to a monarch who inherits the throne and has the right to reign, such as Prince Charles, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince George.

Queen Victoria desired that her husband, Albert, be given the title of King Consort, but Prime Minister Lord Melbourne refused. In 1857, Albert was formally bestowed the title of Prince Consort.

But, unlike Prince Albert, Prince Philip declined the invitation to be recognised as Prince Consort. Instead, in 1957, the Duke was granted the style and titular status of a Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland through a Letters Patent.

In contrast, because wives typically share their spouse’s social rank and status, all female consorts have the privilege to be titled as Queen Consort. Unless she is acting as regent, she does not technically share the monarch’s political and military powers.

When George VI became King in 1936, his mother became Queen Elizabeth. To avoid misunderstanding, she became known as the Queen Mother after her husband died in 1952 and her daughter Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne.

