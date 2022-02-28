Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Why will the details of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse settlement never be made public?

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:40 pm
Prince Andrew

Why will the details of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse settlement never be made public?

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Due to an antiquated law, the public may never understand the full extent of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse settlement payout.

The law prevents MPs from investigating whether Prince Andrew used public funds to compensate Virginia Giuffre, his accuser who claimed he sexually abused her multiple times when she was 17 years old.

The issue is not even being debated in the Commons, despite the fact that Labour MP Andy McDonald has written to minister Steve Barclay to ask if taxpayer money was used in the payout.

“Raising an issue concerning the Royal Family in the House is fraught with difficulties,” he said.

However, he requested that it be established that “no public funds have been or will be used in part or whole in satisfaction of the settlement.”

The Duke of York is said to be “broken” as a result of the multi-million pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

“He is down, he is broken,” a source who served with the disgraced prince during the Falkland War told the Mirror. Allow him to dress up in a naval uniform every now and then. His reputation is in shambles, and his public career is over. He’s a walking source of embarrassment.”

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: All you need to know!

The musician and rapper Kanye West now known as Ye definitely has...
1 hour ago
'Squid Game' wins three Awards in SAG 2022

Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English-language series to be...
1 hour ago
Dame Helen Mirren will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 SAG Awards

Helen Mirren was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award by actresses...
1 hour ago
Photos: Jannat Mirza looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Jannat Mirza is a gorgeous Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...
1 hour ago
Benedict Cumberbatch learned Taxidermy for his role in The Power of the Dog

Actors are known for going to tremendous pains to immerse themselves in...
1 hour ago
Kanye West new muse Chaney Jones is the spitting image of Kim Kardashian

Chaney Jones, Kanye West new girlfriend, flaunted her beautiful curves at a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

'It has been tough, but I feel blessed,' says Santosh Shukla
8 mins ago
‘It has been tough, but I feel blessed,’ says Santosh Shukla

Everyone, even the entertainment sector, has been hit hard by the pandemic....
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids
11 mins ago
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids

Hira Mani, a stunning and energetic celebrity, recently celebrated her birthday at...
24 mins ago
Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, ditched her heels at the SAG...
Petrol Price in Pakistan
25 mins ago
Petrol Price in Pakistan decreases by Rs 10 per litre: PM Khan

MONDAY: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced decreases the petrol and diesel price...
Adsence Ad 300X600