Why will the details of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse settlement never be made public?

Due to an antiquated law, the public may never understand the full extent of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse settlement payout.

The law prevents MPs from investigating whether Prince Andrew used public funds to compensate Virginia Giuffre, his accuser who claimed he sexually abused her multiple times when she was 17 years old.

The issue is not even being debated in the Commons, despite the fact that Labour MP Andy McDonald has written to minister Steve Barclay to ask if taxpayer money was used in the payout.

“Raising an issue concerning the Royal Family in the House is fraught with difficulties,” he said.

However, he requested that it be established that “no public funds have been or will be used in part or whole in satisfaction of the settlement.”

The Duke of York is said to be “broken” as a result of the multi-million pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

“He is down, he is broken,” a source who served with the disgraced prince during the Falkland War told the Mirror. Allow him to dress up in a naval uniform every now and then. His reputation is in shambles, and his public career is over. He’s a walking source of embarrassment.”