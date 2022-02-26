Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:42 pm
Why’d Shah Rukh Khan change his look?

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s new look

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor on social media. He’s wearing a black tuxedo and has long hair and a full beard in the photo.

Many assumed it was his new look from the upcoming film Pathan, but this isn’t the case. In truth, the image is a modified rendition of one of his previous photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani, which took place in 2017.

Dabboo had shared the photo on Facebook with the caption, “Sexy Isn’t A Shape, It’s An Attitude Big Love! Shah Rukh Khan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F I L M Y C O O K (@filmycook)

However, fans loved Shah Rukh’s long hair avatar. “Uff this is soo gorgeous and so unlike any feels he has given before,” wrote a person. “Shah Rukh has left us speechless and breathless with this super-hot never-before-seen look,” wrote another. “You simply can’t take your eyes off him,” read another comment.

