Why’d Shah Rukh Khan change his look?

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor on social media. He’s wearing a black tuxedo and has long hair and a full beard in the photo.

Many assumed it was his new look from the upcoming film Pathan, but this isn’t the case. In truth, the image is a modified rendition of one of his previous photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani, which took place in 2017.

Dabboo had shared the photo on Facebook with the caption, “Sexy Isn’t A Shape, It’s An Attitude Big Love! Shah Rukh Khan.”

