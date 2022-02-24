Will Meghan Markle accept Piers Morgan’s challenge?

Piers Morgan, a British TV presenter, appears to have renewed his feud with Prince Harry’s bride Meghan Markle, inviting the Duchess of Sussex to be his first guest on his new show since the two ‘have some unfinished business.’

The outspoken broadcaster walked off the set of Good Morning Britain after calling Meghan a “utter disgrace” and that he didn’t believe a word she said during her interview. Morgan’s statements on the show drew over 40,000 complaints.

Morgan told Sky News Australia recently: “Fundamentally, I want the show to serve as a forum for free expression and debate. And the right for people to get on and express themselves without being embarrassed or cancelled – because that is the path back to society.”

He went on to say: “If Meghan Markle is watching – and I know she is – if you want to be my first guest, we have some unfinished business. I’m readily available.”

Now, people are speculating about Morgan’s invitation to Meghan, with some predicting that Meghan will decline the TV host’s dare. While many fans believe it’s a brilliant publicity plan for his show because he knows Meghan can’t visit the UK because to security concerns, and she’s staying away from media attention these days.

The former ‘Good Morning Britain’ host, who never misses an occasion to poke fun at Prince Harry’s sweetheart, has triggered a new round of social media controversy.