Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:06 am
Will Prince Harry attend his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, burial service despite the continuing court battle?

Prince Harry

In the midst of a legal dispute with the UK government, Prince Harry may attend Prince Philip’s memorial. According to recent Page Six stories, Prince Harry still has a chance to make an unannounced appearance at the Duke’s beloved grandpa Prince Philip’s grave, despite the government’s failure to address his security concerns over not having police protection in the UK.

According to a source, the ceremony will be covered by state security, giving the English public a glimmer of optimism that the Prince would be able to return to his nation. Since leaving the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in Santa Barbara, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Following their departure, the pair lost their right to police protection, which was paid by taxpayers.

For the uninitiated, Prince Harry requested that the Home Office provide the family with police protection, which the Duke promised to pay for, but the Home Office has not been on the same page as the Prince, resulting in their ongoing legal struggle.

Meanwhile, the insider reminded out that the precedent for such incidents implies that Harry will be protected. According to the insider, there is a good likelihood that the Prince will attend the memorial. “The memorial ceremony has no bearing on what Harry is advocating for,” a source said.

The narrative is very different for the Duchess, as she and their two children have a far lesser chance of returning to the land. Markle has not returned to the United Kingdom since her divorce from the royal family.

 

