Will Smith dedicates his first SAG award to his ‘King Richard’ co-stars

Will Smith won the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Film for his performance in King Richards.

The Pursuit of Happiness actor beat out fellow nominees Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom! ), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), and Denzel Washington to win his first SAG award (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

The Focus star was overjoyed to win the night’s big title on Sunday night. Smith cried as he accepted the award, calling it “one of the greatest moments” of his career.

He dedicated his victory to the real-life legacy of his titular character, tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams.

“Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you’ve ever met,” Smith, who plays Richard in the film, said. “He has a belief power that borders on insanity and occasionally tips over the edge, which is absolutely necessary to transform something from impossible to possible.”

Smith wrote and directed the film King Richard, which follows the sisters’ journey to becoming professional athletes.

He has already won a Golden Globe for his performance as Richard Williams, and he is nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award. At the Oscars, King Richard is also nominated for best picture.