Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Will Smith nominated for Oscars best actor after 15 years for ‘King Richard’

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am

Will Smith has returned to Oscar nominations after 15 years for the Best Actor list for his role in King Richard, and sharing in the film’s Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White.

Smith directed the film and starred as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in a narrative about their early careers. Throughout the season, reviewers and guilds have praised his performance in the film.

Smith has already won awards from many critics groups, in addition to awaiting nominations from SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice.

Smith’s performance in Warner Bros.’ King Richard, written by Zach Baylin and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, has been acknowledged 15 years after his previous commendation by the Motion Picture Academy.

Smith’s earlier Academy Award nominations both came for playing real-life figures. His presentation as Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s Ali was renowned in 2002, and in 2007 he made the Academy’s list for playing Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his son Jaden Smith.

Read More

1 hour ago
Sarah Khan turns into beauty in black, see photos

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is currently enjoying motherhood with her cute daughter,...
2 hours ago
Amar Khan shows off her moves to #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pakistani celebrities are showing off their dance moves to the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance...
2 hours ago
Urwa Hocane is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot 

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane appeared in a photoshoot for a magazine cover...
3 hours ago
Yasir Hussain looks back on his trip to Phuket 

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain missed his trip to Phuket as he shared...
3 hours ago
British Royals Prince William and Kate to visit Jamaica

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate are scheduled to visit...
3 hours ago
Prince Charles calls Prince Harry to tell about Camilla's Queen title

Prince Charles individually called Prince Harry to share the news about Camilla...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 Reasons to Add Micellar Water in Your Skincare Routine
3 mins ago
3 Reasons to Add Micellar Water in Your Skincare Routine

So, what exactly is micellar water? It contains purified water and micelles,...
Mohammad Abbas
6 mins ago
Mohammad Abbas has landed himself in trouble

Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan's Test fast bowler, has gotten himself into trouble because...
10 mins ago
JI pleads SHC to decide SLGA 2021 petition

The counsel for Jamaat Islami Karachi Chief Hafiz Naimur Rehman on Tuesday...
11 mins ago
Jennifer Aniston looks classy with her new appearance for the first time in years

Jennifer Aniston has ditched her signature middle-part hairdo. The actor shared a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600