20th Feb, 2022. 11:54 pm
Will the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year be another ‘annus horribilis’ for her?

20th Feb, 2022. 11:54 pm
Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth, who has contracted coronavirus, is facing a slew of challenges ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In 2022, which was supposed to be a year of festivities for the Queen and the entire royal family, the 95-year-old queen is confronting personal upheaval amid an increasing number of royal issues.

According to Peter Hunt, a royal correspondent, “so far, it’s been a year of tremendous hardship rather than joy.” The Queen appears to be frailer.

“Prince Charles is set to be examined as part of a criminal inquiry into an alleged cash for honours scandal, and Prince Andrew is paying millions of pounds to a woman he claims he never met.” These are issues that the monarchy will have to deal with for the foreseeable future.”

Some royal watchers and analysts believe that 2022 will be another “annus horribilis” for the Queen.

The Princess Royal divorced in 1992, the Duke and Duchess of York divorced, the Prince and Princess of Wales divorced, and Windsor Castle burned down.

 

