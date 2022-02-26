Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 08:50 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

William and Kate are preparing for a relocation and looking for a suitable prep school for Prince George

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 08:50 pm
Prince William

Prince William and Kate are preparing for a relocation and looking for a suitable prep school for Prince George

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking at establishing a new prep school in Berkshire for Prince George.

The Royal couple is reportedly finalising preparations to send Prince George to a preparatory school in Berkshire.

The transfer is scheduled to take place in the autumn, with September being the preferred month.

Lambrook, a co-educational school near Ascot, is thought to be the leading runner.

However, Princess Charlotte, six, is anticipated to remain at Thomas’s Battersea for the time being and is said to be “very happy and settled.”

In the future, Prince Louis, who will be four in the spring, will join her at Thomas’s.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking for residences in the Windsor area after inspecting appropriate family homes on the Queen’s Berkshire estate.

The royal couple has a pleasant home office arrangement at Kensington Palace and is believed to be aware of the £4.5 million cost to taxpayers of upgrading their 20-room residence.

George will be nine years old in July, but Kate and William believe he should attend an out-of-town school with on-campus facilities.

Schools, either weekly or ‘flexi’ boarding, are said to be under consideration, with Ludgrove one among the Berkshire schools mentioned.

The Cambridges have been rumoured to be given Windsor Castle instead of Prince Charles, who is thought to prefer Highgrove.

William frequently walked from Eton to his grandmother’s Berkshire home for lunch.

According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail: “It’s no secret that the Cambridges want to settle in Berkshire, and George is planning to leave Thomas’s this summer unless things change dramatically.

“It’s the talk of the county, and they’ll be made to feel very welcome.

 

Read More

30 mins ago
Jannat Mirza’s unique style leaves fans in awe, see photos

Jannat Mirza, a well-known Pakistani TikTok star, has recently reached 16 million...
1 hour ago
Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have convinced the pair that they are deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize

Fans of Harry and Meghan believe the royal pair should be nominated...
1 hour ago
During a solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton embraces her true love

Kate Middleton captivated hearts with her lovely gestures while visiting a forest...
2 hours ago
Watch when Urfi Javed Grooved On Samantha's ‘Oo Antava’

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed’s unusual clothes never fail to astound...
2 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her curves in lime green dress

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid...
2 hours ago
Sonya Hussain’s new photo makes round on social media

Sonya Hussain is a Pakistani actress and model. The stunning diva made...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
5 mins ago
Deciphering Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at the Super Bowl through body language

A body language specialist has now released an analysis of Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry
16 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are you prepared for another legal squabble?

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may launch a new...
Why did Russia invaded Ukraine
23 mins ago
Explainer: Why did Russia invaded Ukraine?  

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine, perhaps igniting a European war...
Prince Harry
24 mins ago
Prince Harry’s diet preferences ‘indicate Meghan influence’

From Kate Middleton's'relatable' hearty foods to Prince Harry's enjoyment of a 'nostalgic'...
Adsence Ad 300X600