William and Kate are preparing for a relocation and looking for a suitable prep school for Prince George

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking at establishing a new prep school in Berkshire for Prince George.

The Royal couple is reportedly finalising preparations to send Prince George to a preparatory school in Berkshire.

The transfer is scheduled to take place in the autumn, with September being the preferred month.

Lambrook, a co-educational school near Ascot, is thought to be the leading runner.

However, Princess Charlotte, six, is anticipated to remain at Thomas’s Battersea for the time being and is said to be “very happy and settled.”

In the future, Prince Louis, who will be four in the spring, will join her at Thomas’s.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking for residences in the Windsor area after inspecting appropriate family homes on the Queen’s Berkshire estate.

The royal couple has a pleasant home office arrangement at Kensington Palace and is believed to be aware of the £4.5 million cost to taxpayers of upgrading their 20-room residence.

George will be nine years old in July, but Kate and William believe he should attend an out-of-town school with on-campus facilities.

Schools, either weekly or ‘flexi’ boarding, are said to be under consideration, with Ludgrove one among the Berkshire schools mentioned.

The Cambridges have been rumoured to be given Windsor Castle instead of Prince Charles, who is thought to prefer Highgrove.

William frequently walked from Eton to his grandmother’s Berkshire home for lunch.

According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail: “It’s no secret that the Cambridges want to settle in Berkshire, and George is planning to leave Thomas’s this summer unless things change dramatically.

“It’s the talk of the county, and they’ll be made to feel very welcome.