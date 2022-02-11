With a career move, Prince Harry has ‘discovered new methods to make money.’

By becoming a health guru, Prince Harry is reported to have discovered “new avenues to produce and make money.”

Since arriving to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have struck multi-million dollar deals with a variety of firms, but it appears that Prince Harry has narrowed his focus to one area: health.

Neil Sean commented on his YouTube channel, “It appears that Harry has finally found what he wishes to accomplish.”

“The one thing he is aware of is media exposure, the flood of press, and all that sort of stuff.”

“So, if you’re a celebrity and you’re having trouble in the spotlight, he could absolutely offer some guidance.”

“According to that reliable source, Prince Harry would now like to dive deeper, and this could be quite lucrative for him because there are things like online seminars, guest speaking at important events, and other opportunities.”

“Both Harry and Meghan must now discover entirely new ways to generate and make money in this new venture, this new universe in which they find themselves.”

“As a result, being a health guru could be a financially viable option for Harry.”