Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 08:49 pm
With an extraordinarily sweet gesture, Prince William touches Kate Middleton’s heart

Kate Middleton

Prince William’s feelings for his darling wife Kate Middleton are never hidden, and he frequently surprises his love with deep romantic gestures.

On Valentine’s Day, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly surprised Kate with a large box of dozens of roses. According to a royal insider, he also looped his three children at the most attractive, effective, and valuable time.

Prince George, the couple’s eight-year-old son, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, presented their parents with “handmade Valentine’s cards” from a school activity.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly watch  documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are loved-up couple and most respected members of the Royal Family.

