With his honest feelings regarding Camilla, Prince Harry’s book will shake royals to their core.’

According to a friend, Prince Harry’s explosive new book will reveal his thoughts for stepmother Camilla and is expected to “shock the monarchy to its core.”

Friends of the Duke of Sussex expect that the Duchess of Cornwall, who Her Majesty announced last week as the future Queen Consort, will face harsh criticism in the no-holds-barred memoir.

Harry used his most recent public appearance, a video call with former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas earlier this week, to pay respect to his late mother, Diana.

But, tellingly, he said nothing about Camilla, 74, effectively becoming the next Queen when his father, Prince Charles, 73, ascends the throne.

“Although tensions have lessened between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of togetherness than a tight connection,” the acquaintance said.

“There were major issues at first, but as Harry and his brother William grew older and matured, things improved and they can now coexist as adults.”

“They’ve never been close to her, and they still aren’t.”

Diana famously referred to Camilla in a 1995 interview for the BBC’s Panorama when she stated that her marriage to Charles had “three individuals.”

In the run-up to Christmas, Harry’s potentially explosive book will be released. “He has a lot to say about it,” his acquaintance remarked. People believe he is keeping a low profile to respect his family, but this is not the case.

“He’s writing a book. He’s got a multi-million-pound book deal and he’s keeping a lot of his opinions for that. The memoir deal states that it should include personal details of personal and family arrangements.

“And it will be a really intimate take on his feelings about his family and what has gone in the breakdown of the relationship.

“If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken.

“Just wait for the book to be published because it will rock the monarchy to its core.”

While Camilla’s destiny has been decided, and Prince William, 39, is reported to be sympathetic and appreciative of the intended shift in her position, Harry is claimed to have rejected the woman his mother allegedly referred to as “The Rottweiler.”

When Harry was introduced to Camilla just before the first anniversary of Diana’s death in a Paris car tragedy in 1997, at the age of 36, their meeting was described as unpleasant and tense.

Harry was just 13 years old and was in no position to defend his mother’s memories.

But, over time, he and William developed a closer friendship with Camilla. During an interview to commemorate his 21st birthday in 2005, Harry stated that he and William “loved her to bits.” He also openly expressed gratitude to her for making their father “very, very happy.”

But, since moving to America with wife Meghan, 40, Harry has been determined that his sad mother’s memory and legacy are not erased from history.

During his poignant homage to his mother this week, he added, “I could never fill her shoes,” implying that no one else can either.

Random House is anticipated to release the book later this year. Harry, who is currently residing in California with Meghan and their children Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months, is collaborating with ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist has collaborated on books with former tennis champion Andre Agassi and Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike.

The memoir is likely to go into Harry’s youth, his time in the military – including his service in Afghanistan – and his marriage to American-born former actress Meghan Markle.

The prince stated his intentions for writing his narrative in a statement.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born as, but as the man I’ve become,” he explained.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both physically and metaphorically, and my aim is that by recounting my experience — the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons gained – I may help demonstrate that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”