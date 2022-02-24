With his move to the United States, Prince Andrew may steal a page from Meghan Markle’s book

Following his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew may be aiming to pull a Meghan Markle and start over in America.

For the uninitiated, the Duke of York reportedly sexually molested Virginia many times while she was only 17, an accusation he categorically rejects.

Following the settlement, he promised to “express his contrition for his involvement with Epstein” by helping the “battle against the evils of sex trafficking, as well as the victims of sex trafficking.”

In an attempt to improve the public’s image of him, Ingrid Seward wrote for The Sun that he may cross the pond and start a new life.

“Andrew will now strive to stand aside from the whole muddy situation – and try to move on with his life,” she stated.

“Since losing his royal titles and patronages, the Duke has compared his own situation to that of his nephew, Prince Harry.”

“And he is considering following in the footsteps of the younger royal, believing that a new life in broadcasting, public speaking, television, and perhaps literature may be in his future.”

“It’s probable Andrew may try to remake himself as a supporter of battered women and go on TV chat shows in the United States,” she continued.

“Imagine if Oprah got hold of him to tell his side of the story.

“Like Harry, in order to do this, he would probably need to move to America.”