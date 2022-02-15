With new bombshells, ‘livid’ Prince Harry will tell the world how he feels about Camila

Prince Harry is claimed to be “enraged” by Camilla’s accession to the throne, and he plans to channel his rage into a new round of bombshell charges.

Former royal adviser Paul Burrell told Closer magazine that, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to express their feelings on the topic, the revelation is “like a red rag to a bull for Harry.”

The announcement is claimed to make Prince Harry feel “betrayed,” because his late mother, Princess Diana, should have received the honour.

“He’ll be angry. While I don’t think he has disdain for Camilla as a person, I think it’ll rile him and he’ll feel betrayed that she’ll now be Queen when that should have been his mother. He’ll be livid.”

He added that the Duke of Sussex will likely “tell the world what he thinks and feels about Camilla” with “more bombshells, teasers, and titbits leaked into the press.”