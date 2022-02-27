With William and Kate, Prince George was a surprise guest at the England vs. Wales Six Nations match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge faced off against their sporting rivalry today at the England vs. Wales match at Twickenham, accompanied by Prince George, who admitted he has “tackled” his mother while playing rugby.

Kate, the Rugby Football Union’s new patron, and William, the Welsh Rugby Union’s patron since 2016, showed their support for the opposing teams by donning England and Wales scarves for the Six Nations match.

The Queen recently bestowed RFU and Rugby Football League patronages on Kate, roles previously held by the Duke of Sussex before he retires from royal duties in 2020.

During her first meeting with members of the England teams earlier this month, Kate said of her rivalry with William, “We’re terribly competitive.”

The fact that we are now supporting two different teams will keep things interesting.” She also revealed that Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, were “all having fun” playing rugby, with Louis adopting a “kamikaze” style with his siblings.

Before the game, Jeff Blackett, president of the RFU, and Gerald Davies, president of the Welsh Rugby Union greeted William, 39, and Kate, 40, at the stadium. William was dressed in a navy suit and carried a red Wales scarf, while Kate was dressed in a black and white checked coat over trousers and carried an England scarf in her bag.

With his red and blue puffa jacket devoid of any England or Wales symbols, George appeared to be maintaining a diplomatic stance.

“It’s a big game,” William said, keeping a protective arm on George’s shoulders as he encouraged the young prince to “shake hands”. William said: “We’re excited. It’s just so good to be back, it’s been quite weird watching games, and football, without the fans.”

When asked whether he would be rooting for his mother or father’s team today, George shrugged and smiled at William, who laughed and said, “It’s become quite the thing in the house,” pointing to his wife, adding, “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”

Kate then asked George to tell the group about how he got into rugby at his school, Thomas’s Battersea: “He has all the kit,” she said. George explained that he had only recently begun learning how to tackle before turning to his mother and saying, “But I haven’t tackled you yet!” “Yes, you have!” Kate exclaimed, laughing.

Earlier this month, at her first RFU patronage event, Kate was presented with mini England kits and referee whistles for her children, and she told the audience that Louis was especially pleased with the gifts: “Louis loves the kit, and he took the whistle into his PE lesson.”

Commander Marlor said of George after meeting the Cambridges, “I get the impression he’s yet to choose a team.” I asked him what position he plays, but I don’t believe he has one yet.

It came as the Cambridges tweeted a rare personal joint message of support to Ukraine’s President and people: “In October 2020, we had the privilege of meeting President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.” Today, we stand with the President and the people of Ukraine in their valiant fight for a better future. W&C.”