Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 14th February #240 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:49 pm
Wordle Answer Today

Here is the Wordle word 240 that was released today, February 11, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Green – You have the correct letter in the proper spot.
Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 239.

Hint 1: Contains the letter O
Hint 2: It starts with the letter R
Hint 3: There are 2 vowels in this word
Hint 4: This word is a Noun

What is the Wordle 240 Answer today? (February 14, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 240 will be updated here

Read More

56 mins ago
'I'm Deeply Grateful,' Frances Bean Cobain says of her romance with Tony Hawk's son Riley

Love is in the air, according to Frances Bean Cobain! After taking...
2 hours ago
Archie and Lilibet make new dazzling acquaintances in the midst of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high life in the United States

Archie and Lilibet Markle, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,...
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Katy Perry's latest photos are jaw-dropping

Katy Perry's latest images in a stunning black suit have sparked outrage...
2 hours ago
Justin and Hailey Bieber appear depressed as they attend Drake's concert following the terrible incident

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber attended a star-studded Drake...
3 hours ago
Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones criticises the UK film business for losing performers of colour to the United States.

Nathalie Emmanuel, star of 'Game of Thrones,' alleged that the UK film...
3 hours ago
Victoria Beckham receives a standing ovation after sharing an incredible video of her new 'family member.'

David Beckham and his lovely wife Victoria Beckham delighted their daughter Harper...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Schedule 2022
1 min ago
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 14

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan...
IU VS KK
13 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings | IU VS KK – Match Preview | Predictions

IU VS KK: Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will meet in the...
Canada police arrest protesters, mayor says border bridge crisis over
14 mins ago
Canada police arrest protesters, mayor says border bridge crisis over

WINDSOR, Canada, Feb 13, 2022 (AFP) - A Canadian mayor Sunday declared the...
PSL points table 2022
16 mins ago
PSL 2022 Points Table after Lahore Qalandars VS Quetta Gladiators Match

PSL 2022 Points Table: Quetta Gladiators Sets 142-run target to Lahore Qalandars...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600